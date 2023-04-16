Oct. 23, 1959 – Apr. 11, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—James D. Oberholtzer, 63, passed away on April 11, 2023.

James was born on October 23, 1959, to Barbara “Bonnie” Jensen in Racine, Wisconsin. James currently resides in Ohio. He previously lived in Colorado. James would often visit his family in Racine, Wisconsin for family events.

James was a musician and lead guitarist for the band “The Late Show” for 22 years and worked in the music industry for a total of 45 years. He was known by family and friends as an amazing cook and pursued his love for cooking by working at TCP Food Service and Fortvall Pizza. He did odd jobs for several years and enjoyed doing maintenance work for others. James was also a big Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed cheering them on in his free time.

James had many loving family members and friends. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Bonnie Jensen; his dearest friend, Kim; niece, Heather (Nim) Joshi; nephew, Josh Joshi; brother, Jeffery (Sue)Oberholtzer; sister, Laura Bergevain; and dear friends: Brian and Lynn Halbur, Joshua Anderson, Jim and Mary Lou Nielsen, Scott Matkus, and Kevin Mailburger.

James is preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Ella Jensen; and sister-in-law, “Bobbie Joe”.

A celebration of James’ life will be held at the Bethania Lutheran Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 7:00 P.M. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

James’ family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for their service and deep care.

