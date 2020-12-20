July 10, 1950 – December 16, 2020
James D. O’Brien, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Jim was born on July 10, 1950 a son of the late Gerald M. and Jeanette P. (nee: Obuchowski) O’Brien.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette “Jan” (nee: Carley); his daughter, Megan (Adam) Jankowski; his grandson, Aidan Jankowski; his brother, Michael O’Brien, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patti Brinkmann.
In accordance with his wishes, Jim’s funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be directed to the Jankowski family for grandson Aidan’s college fund.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.