James D. O'Brien
July 10, 1950 – December 16, 2020

James D. O’Brien, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Jim was born on July 10, 1950 a son of the late Gerald M. and Jeanette P. (nee: Obuchowski) O’Brien.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette “Jan” (nee: Carley); his daughter, Megan (Adam) Jankowski; his grandson, Aidan Jankowski; his brother, Michael O’Brien, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patti Brinkmann.

In accordance with his wishes, Jim’s funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be directed to the Jankowski family for grandson Aidan’s college fund.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

