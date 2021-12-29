April 21, 1960—December 22, 2021

RACINE—James “Chip” Robert Geiss, 61, passed to eternal life December 22, 2021.

Chip was born April 21, 1960, to Frederick C. And Alice (nee Meyer) (Geiss) Van Koningsveld in Racine. He held various jobs driving in the Racine, Milwaukee area. He always enjoyed being on the road.

He is survived by his brothers: Rick (Susan) Geiss of Racine and Steve Geiss of Kentucky; sisters: Sandy McGill of Union Grove and Judy (Rob) Rasmussen of Milwaukee. Jim is further survived by nieces and nephews: Kelly (Stacy) McGill, Elizabeth Geiss, Bonnie (Steve) Hoaglund, Rick (Krystal) Geiss, Heather (Brad) Carr, Hannah Geiss, Harlan Geiss and 12 great nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Alice and sister Bonnie Geiss.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers Chip has been acquainted with for their care of him the last few years. Also, the Emergency Room Staff for their compassion and professionalism. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

