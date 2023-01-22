 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Charles Maynard

RACINE—James Charles Maynard, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Son of the late James H. and Lorraine Maynard, brother of Sandy and Sheryl Maynard, and father of Tony James Maynard.

Jim will be dearly missed by his loving partner of 20 years, Judy Smart; children: Nicole and Ian Smart; close friend and former wife, Kelli Wolff; many lifelong friends; and members past and present of Bricklayers Local #4.

Private services have taken place per Jim’s wishes and a memorial to be scheduled at a later date.

