SALEM—James C. White, 75, of Salem, passed away at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on April 27, 2023. There will a Celebration of his Life that will be held at Cortese’s Banquet Hall, 1300 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha on May 12, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to his wife Chris to establish an educational fund for their grandchildren.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000