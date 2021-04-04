August 23, 1935—March 26, 2021

MILWAUKEE — James C. Telford, age 85, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Ignite.

Born in Longwood, WI to George and Mary (Hendricks) Telford on August 23, 1935. He graduated from Owen High School in 1955. After high school, he moved to Milwaukee and worked for Inland Container Corp. for several years before enlisting in the Army.

Of the two years he served in the Army, he spent one year stationed in Taiwan. He was assigned to the 2nd Missile Battalion 71 Artillery and worked with radar equipment. He was discharged in 1959 as a Private 1st Class.

After returning to the States, he married Nancy Soik, on September 19, 1959. They have three children: (James) Christopher Telford, Receda CA, Paul J. Telford (Suzette) Milwaukee WI, and Mary C, Mevis (Martin), Oak Creek. He has three granddaughters: Rachel Telford, Oak Creek WI, and Samantha and Delaney Telford, Simi Valley CA; three grandsons: Wyatt J., Logan M. and Morgan J Mevis, Oak Creek.

He has two brothers: Alfred Telford (deceased) (Jeanette), Colby WI and William Telford (Nancy) of Wausau WI; two sisters-in-law: Cecelia Blatecky and Barbara Sanders; one brother -in-law, Bruce Sanders all of AZ.