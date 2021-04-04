August 23, 1935—March 26, 2021
MILWAUKEE — James C. Telford, age 85, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Seasons Hospice Ignite.
Born in Longwood, WI to George and Mary (Hendricks) Telford on August 23, 1935. He graduated from Owen High School in 1955. After high school, he moved to Milwaukee and worked for Inland Container Corp. for several years before enlisting in the Army.
Of the two years he served in the Army, he spent one year stationed in Taiwan. He was assigned to the 2nd Missile Battalion 71 Artillery and worked with radar equipment. He was discharged in 1959 as a Private 1st Class.
After returning to the States, he married Nancy Soik, on September 19, 1959. They have three children: (James) Christopher Telford, Receda CA, Paul J. Telford (Suzette) Milwaukee WI, and Mary C, Mevis (Martin), Oak Creek. He has three granddaughters: Rachel Telford, Oak Creek WI, and Samantha and Delaney Telford, Simi Valley CA; three grandsons: Wyatt J., Logan M. and Morgan J Mevis, Oak Creek.
He has two brothers: Alfred Telford (deceased) (Jeanette), Colby WI and William Telford (Nancy) of Wausau WI; two sisters-in-law: Cecelia Blatecky and Barbara Sanders; one brother -in-law, Bruce Sanders all of AZ.
In 1960 he went to work for Wisconsin Energies. He was a control operator at the Oak Creek Power Plant for 32 years. He retired in1992. He was member of the Operating Engineers Local 312 and was a union steward for many years.
As a parishioner of St Veronica’s parish for over 42 years, Jim took part in many programs. He was a Boy Scout Pack Leader, worked for the St Veronica fish fry, was a night guard at the church festival, coached Cub Scout baseball team, and was an elected member of St Veronica’s Advisory Council.
Jim was a member of The We Care Club for more than 30 years and president twice, this organization was comprised of friends and neighbors who sponsored 21 children in 7 countries through the Christian Children’s Fund by various fund raisers including painting a three-story house.
After moving to Racine in 2004, he became active in St Mary’s By the Lake Parish and volunteered his time to clean the church every week. Jim also worked at the parish picnic, Breakfast with Santa, the meal program, and packed bags for the food pantry.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Jim’s life will be held Saturday, April 10, 12:00 PM at St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr. with Rev. Patrick O’Loughlin officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation on Saturday at 11:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Private interment with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
