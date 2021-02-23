August 28, 1946—February 20, 2021

Mr. James C. Schumaker, age 74, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Murray Calloway County Hospital.

Mr. Schumaker was born August 28, 1946 in Racine, Wisconsin. He retired after 32 years of service with the J.I. Case Company. James was a passionate fisherman, an avid woodworker, and co-owned and operated Wood You. He was also a member of the United Auto Workers, and North America Fishing Club. He was a member of the Sugar Creek Baptist Church, taught Sunday School, and served in many other positions.

Preceding him in death was his father, Joseph Carl Schumaker; mother, Thelma Naomie Carpenetti; stepfather, Joseph Carpenetti.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Schumaker of Murray, Kentucky, they married in Dec 13, 1984 in Paddock Lake, Wisconsin; three daughters, Linda Schumaker of Murray, Kentucky, Rebecca Hatton of Murray, Kentucky, and Sarah Schumaker of Rockford, Illinois; three sisters, Mary Ann Peterson of Phoenix, Arizona, Dina Ruth Benton of Oklahoma, and Patricia Louise Snow of Butler, Missouri; one grandchild, Thomas “Ollie” Hatton of Murray, Kentucky.

Private family services will be held at a later date.