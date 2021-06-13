 Skip to main content
James B. Edwards
RACINE—James B. Edwards, 69, was called Home by his Lord and Savior, on June 7, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be celebrated in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joe Pipes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

