RACINE—James B. Edwards, 69, was called Home by his Lord and Savior, on June 7, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be celebrated in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joe Pipes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.