April 16, 1940—Jan. 13, 2023

RACINE—James B. Barker, age 82, passed away at his residence, Friday, January 13, 2023. He was born in Myrtle, MS, April 16, 1940, son of the late James and Phoebe (nee: Hubbard) Barker.

He was a graduate of Park High School, “Class of 1958.” Jim was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Davison July 22, 1988. Jim was employed for many years, as a mechanic, by the city of Racine, until his retirement in 2003. He was a collector of vintage cars, especially corvettes and loved riding his motorcycle, especially his last owned Harley. Jim was an avid bowler, enjoyed darts and playing pool. In his free time, he would keep busy tinkering on different projects and was proud of his gardens and keeping a meticulous yard. Jim was a soft-spoken man with a beautiful sense of humor.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Barbara, children, Nino (Regena) Barker, MarcusBarker, Charnette Barker-Anderson; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Louise Barker, Florence Barker; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Sue) Davis, William (Mary Agnes) Davis; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Iodeious (Cubell) Barker, Louis Barker, Q.C. Barker, Robert (Katherine) Barker, Bernell L. Barker, Almertha (Floyd) Harris, Iodell (Reginald) Liggons and two infant grandchildren.

A Memorial Service celebrating Jim’s life will be held at the funeral home, Monday, January 23, 2023, 11:00AM, with Bishop LL Kirby officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation at 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

A very special thank you for the support he received from Fresenius Kidney Care, Kenosha during his home dialysis treatments.

