James B. Axtell

Jim also worked for Northwest Airlines for 16 years in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Atlanta, Georgia. In 2003 they moved back to Racine, Wisconsin. He worked for a company called LDV and Fischer Precise. In 2007 they moved to High Point, North Carolina so he could get back into aviation and worked for a company called HAECO (Formerly known as Timco) until 2015.

In 2011, he signed up for a bike ride called Assault on Mt. Mitchell. He trained over the years passed where he accomplished riding to Marion, NC. The Assault on Mt. Mitchell ride was a 102.7 self-paced ride from Spartanburg, SC to Mt. Mitchell, NC. He rode along the Blue Ride Parkway to the Summit of Mt. Mitchell a total vertical ascent of over 10,000 feet. It took him only 7 hours with a few breaks.

In 2014, Jim was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. He had a long, hard and tough battle for over 7 years. Jim was a fighter and very courageous in his battle.

Jim was always positive and tried to make the best of every situation. He was so smart and could do anything he put his mind to. He was a perfectionist. He loved to laugh, and his quick wit and charm made everyone else laugh. He was a master chef at making his famous popovers and an expert bartender. He loved a good Martini. For anyone who reads this, please hold up a martini and celebrate his life.