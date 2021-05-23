April 30, 1956 - May 19, 2021
GREENSBORO, NC - James B. Axtell, 65, of Greensboro, NC passed away peacefully in High Point at Hospice of the Piedmont – Hospice House on May 19, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.
James was born in Racine, Wisconsin on April 30, 1956 to the late James R. and Elaine (nee: Albright) Axtell. James graduated from Case High School in Racine. He was involved in a Jazz Competition Band where he played the drums. He also learned to play the guitar. He graduated from Gateway Technical College and was a recipient of the top scholastic award in the Airframe and Power Plant Mechanic Program. He also went on to get his Pilot's License and was an expert Airplane Pilot. He had a passion for airplanes and flying.
He then went on to work for Beechcraft in Kansas City as a Mechanic. He also served as a Private Pilot and Mechanic in Virginia Beach at Langley Air Force Base. He preceded to move back to Wisconsin and Work with his Father (who was a custom home builder).
On July 1, 1978 in St. Anthony's Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Barbara A. (nee: Fonfara) Axtell. In 1979 they had a baby girl named Jamie. Jim accepted a job with Eastern Airlines in Miami, Florida for 10 years till 1990. During this time, he became an avid Cyclist and was a bike racer. He had a passion for riding.
Jim also worked for Northwest Airlines for 16 years in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Atlanta, Georgia. In 2003 they moved back to Racine, Wisconsin. He worked for a company called LDV and Fischer Precise. In 2007 they moved to High Point, North Carolina so he could get back into aviation and worked for a company called HAECO (Formerly known as Timco) until 2015.
In 2011, he signed up for a bike ride called Assault on Mt. Mitchell. He trained over the years passed where he accomplished riding to Marion, NC. The Assault on Mt. Mitchell ride was a 102.7 self-paced ride from Spartanburg, SC to Mt. Mitchell, NC. He rode along the Blue Ride Parkway to the Summit of Mt. Mitchell a total vertical ascent of over 10,000 feet. It took him only 7 hours with a few breaks.
In 2014, Jim was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. He had a long, hard and tough battle for over 7 years. Jim was a fighter and very courageous in his battle.
Jim was always positive and tried to make the best of every situation. He was so smart and could do anything he put his mind to. He was a perfectionist. He loved to laugh, and his quick wit and charm made everyone else laugh. He was a master chef at making his famous popovers and an expert bartender. He loved a good Martini. For anyone who reads this, please hold up a martini and celebrate his life.
He was a beloved son, brother, father and husband. Surviving is his wife, Barbara A. Axtell of Greensboro, NC; daughter, Jamie L. Axtell of High Point, NC; grand-kitty, Winston Axtell; sister, Patricia A. (Jack) Petersen of Union Grove, WI; his beloved Feline Lu Lu Axtell and many other special relatives and friends.
A private celebration of life will be held later this summer in Wisconsin.
You may pay your respects on the Wright Funerals and Cremations Website or reach out to family members. www.wrightfs.com