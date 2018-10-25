December 26, 1941—October 22, 2018
James Arthur Miller was born in Shawano to the late Eli and Madge Miller (Downs).
Jim graduated from Burlington High School in 1960. He worked for Asplundh Tree Service for 37 years retiring in 2004. Jim’s hobbies included watching sports of all kinds, entering daily contests, reading, history, and his animals.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Norma; five children: Glen, Cindy Jahns (Bob), Bryan, Scott (Alyssa), and Sara Cook (Ben); two stepsons: Todd and Chris Tipton; sisters: Delores Reitz, Yvonne Squires, Rosemary Koehnke and Dawn Collova; brother Jerry Miller; brother-in-law Charles Jansky; and sister-in-law Dolly Miller; 16 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his brother Jack; mother-in-law Vera Felde; stepson Layne Tipton; grandson Cody Miller; sister-in-law Nancy Miller; brothers-in-law: Bert Reitz, Danny Squires, and David Collova.
A memorial service will be held for Jim on Friday October 26th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pell Lake, Wisconsin with visitation starting at 11 am and a service to follow at 12:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.