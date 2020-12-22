October 29, 1949- December 14, 2020

James Andrews, 71, formerly of Racine, died on December 14, 2020 in Selma, Alabama.

He was born in Alabama on October 29, 1949 to the late Mary Etta Andrews and Leroy House. After graduating high school, he joined the Army, serving honorably in Vietnam.

Then, he found employment at Case manufacturing, where he worked for more than three decades.

He retired in 2002 and moved back to his beloved Alabama, where he had purchased a farm just outside of Selma. It took him back to the peaceful days of his youth.

He is survived by his wife, Denise; six children, eleven grands, three great-grands, his three siblings and many other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

Because of the current health crisis, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.