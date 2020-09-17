 Skip to main content
James Andrew Lester
June 21, 1945—September 5, 2020

RACINE—Age: 75. September 5, 2020. Combined services will be held on Friday Sept. 18, 2020 at New Omega M.B.C., 5731 Northwestern Ave. Funeral at 11AM Visitation from 10-11AM.

Services entrusted to: Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Ave.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

