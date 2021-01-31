James and Jeanette O'Brien

Jeanette O’Brien, age 79 of Racine, joined her husband, Jim, when she passed away on January 22, 2021. Jim passed away on December 16, 2020.

Jeanette was born in Hayward, WI on February 14, 1941 a daughter of the late Byrl Carley and Ruth Coon. Jim was born on July 10, 1950 in Racine a son of the late Gerald M. and Jeanette P. (Obuchowski) O’Brien.

They were united in marriage on September 1, 1973 in Racine.

Jan was employed for over forty years with SC Johnson Wax, beginning her career in production and retiring as an Executive Assistant.

After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her friends at breakfast, helping her daughter get her classroom ready and keeping it organized. Jan loved most of all spending time with her grandson Aidan. They spent many weekends at Barnes and Noble, reading, playing with trains, and enjoying coffee with her daughter. As Aidan grew up he loved helping Grandma plant her garden and learning how to make cookies and cakes. He especially loved special trips to Toys R us and Chick Filet with Grandma and Grandpa. He could always talk both into a trip to the pet store to play with the puppies and the kittens. Uno and Headbandz were favorite family games, and Aidan could always get everyone to play just one more game.