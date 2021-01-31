James and Jeanette O'Brien

Jeanette O’Brien, age 79 of Racine, joined her husband, Jim, when she passed away on January 22, 2021. Jim passed away on December 16, 2020.
Jeanette was born in Hayward, WI on February 14, 1941 a daughter of the late Byrl Carley and Ruth Coon. Jim was born on July 10, 1950 in Racine a son of the late Gerald M. and Jeanette P. (Obuchowski) O’Brien.
They were united in marriage on September 1, 1973 in Racine.
Jan was employed for over forty years with SC Johnson Wax, beginning her career in production and retiring as an Executive Assistant.
After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her friends at breakfast, helping her daughter get her classroom ready and keeping it organized. Jan loved most of all spending time with her grandson Aidan. They spent many weekends at Barnes and Noble, reading, playing with trains, and enjoying coffee with her daughter. As Aidan grew up he loved helping Grandma plant her garden and learning how to make cookies and cakes. He especially loved special trips to Toys R us and Chick Filet with Grandma and Grandpa. He could always talk both into a trip to the pet store to play with the puppies and the kittens. Uno and Headbandz were favorite family games, and Aidan could always get everyone to play just one more game.
Jan loved reading, watching her favorite shows, watching tennis, and talking to her daughter on her way to work each morning. Jan and Jim loved going out to dinner, especially to their favorite restaurant Mike and Angelo’s where everyone knew their name. They also loved traveling so Jan could see her favorite tennis matches.
Jan loved her family and friends and was always quick to ask, “How can I help?” or “What do you need?” She was the most positive person and always looked on the bright side of everything. Jan always believed everything would turn out. Jan was a true friend to everyone, the best Mom, grandmother and wife. She will be missed by so many and never forgotten.
They are survived by their daughter, Megan (Adam) Jankowski; their grandson, Aidan; Jim’s brother, Michael G. O’Brien; Jeanette’s siblings, Dick (Theresa) Carley, Tom (Carol) Carley, Don (Sandy) Carley, Evelyn Carley, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Along with their parents, they were preceded in death by Jim’s sister, Patricia Irene O’Brien; Jeanette’s brothers, Ronald Carley, Duane Leonard, William Carley Sr. and Jim Carley; Jeanette’s sister, Muggie Carley, her infant brother, and her brother-in-law, Alex J. Sharlow.
A combined Celebration of Life for Jeanette and Jim will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to a Go Fund Me account (link can be viewed on the funeral home website) would be appreciated.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
