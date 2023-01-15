RACINE—James Allen Arndt, age 66, fell asleep peacefully in his home with his family surrounding him and holding him after a twenty-month heroic battle with cancer. He was born in Blue Island, IL, August 13, 1956, son of the late Robert and Elaine (nee: Bennick) Arndt.
Jim moved from Binghamton, NY, to Racine, WI, his Senior Year and graduated from William Horlick High School, “Class of 1974.” He furthered his education, graduating from UW Eau Claire in 1978, where he was a starting pitcher for the Blugolds. Jim later received his Master of Management (with Distinction) from Northwestern University, J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 1993. On July 18, 1981, God blessed Debbie Dietz with the greatest gift of her life. Jim and Debbie were united in marriage at St. Patrick’s Church in Milwaukee, WI. Jim was employed by Sealed Air and Diversey from 1984 until his retirement in 2016, as the Director of Chemical Purchasing. (It was said that he could squeeze money out of a penny.) Jim retired to hike the Appalachian Trail after extensive research and planning for two years. Jim went alone because no one else’s wife was crazy enough to let their husband go. Unfortunately for Jim (but not for Debbie), his dream was cut short because of water contamination. He lived the rest of his days planning on returning. Jim loved anything outdoors especially golfing, feeding his birds, squirrels and chipmunks (he insisted they knew him) and biking. He also knew every single episode of Seinfeld and was proud of it. Unknown to some, Jim’s passion (passed on to all of his immediate family) was finding money on the ground. With the contribution of several friends and family members, he and his best friend invested their 20-year-accumulated $1200 in the stock market where it has more than tripled in value. All humor aside, Jim’s greatest love was his family. After retiring, his special blessing was the gift of babysitting his first grandchild, Jordy, twice a week.
Jim was loved so very deeply by his wife of forty one years; daughter, Ashley (Brandon) Marlow; son, Gary (Sarah) Arndt; three grandchildren (who meant absolutely everything to Jim): Jordy and Nolan Arndt and Chauncey Marlow; sister, Jean (Jim) Dewinski; sisters-in-law, Denise (Rick) Kuharske, Cherie (Gary) Haimerl, Laurie (Jay) Albee; Best Friend, whom he considered as a brother, David (Diane) Kamm; (very dear to Jim) nieces and nephews, other cherished relatives and many treasured and dear friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Arndt.
A Celebration of Life honoring Jim and His Lord will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:30 a.m., at Grace Church, 3626 Hwy 31 with Pastor Chris Amundson officiating. Relatives and Friends are also invited to meet with Jim’s family for Visitation from 9:30—11:30 a.m. A private burial will take place at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials to “A Friend in Need” or “Youth For Christ Southeastern Wisconsin” have been suggested by the family.
We wish to thank, with all our hearts, the following people: our cherished cousin, Dr. Stacy Menees, for her love and medical expertise; the Staff at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin for their compassionate care of Jim—especially Dr. Shreenivas, Dr. Kurzrock, Dr. Thapa, Dr. Evans, NP Gabby, Nurse Rebecca and Nurse Tracy; and, our loyal, faithful “Community of Support”—Family and Friends who never left our side and whom we will forever cherish for your endless prayers and love during these past twenty months. May God bless you as you have blessed us.
In closing—Our precious, forever-loved Jim, Dad, Pops who loved so deeply, purely and unconditionally… fought the good fight with courage, he finished his race with dignity, he kept the good faith to his final breath (2 Timothy 4:7)… and is now with Jesus our Lord.
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888