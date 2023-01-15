James Allen Arndt

Jim moved from Binghamton, NY, to Racine, WI, his Senior Year and graduated from William Horlick High School, “Class of 1974.” He furthered his education, graduating from UW Eau Claire in 1978, where he was a starting pitcher for the Blugolds. Jim later received his Master of Management (with Distinction) from Northwestern University, J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management in 1993. On July 18, 1981, God blessed Debbie Dietz with the greatest gift of her life. Jim and Debbie were united in marriage at St. Patrick’s Church in Milwaukee, WI. Jim was employed by Sealed Air and Diversey from 1984 until his retirement in 2016, as the Director of Chemical Purchasing. (It was said that he could squeeze money out of a penny.) Jim retired to hike the Appalachian Trail after extensive research and planning for two years. Jim went alone because no one else’s wife was crazy enough to let their husband go. Unfortunately for Jim (but not for Debbie), his dream was cut short because of water contamination. He lived the rest of his days planning on returning. Jim loved anything outdoors especially golfing, feeding his birds, squirrels and chipmunks (he insisted they knew him) and biking. He also knew every single episode of Seinfeld and was proud of it. Unknown to some, Jim’s passion (passed on to all of his immediate family) was finding money on the ground. With the contribution of several friends and family members, he and his best friend invested their 20-year-accumulated $1200 in the stock market where it has more than tripled in value. All humor aside, Jim’s greatest love was his family. After retiring, his special blessing was the gift of babysitting his first grandchild, Jordy, twice a week.