James A. Rindahl
November 4, 1983 - January 17, 2021
RACINE - James A. Rindahl, 37, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Ascension All Saints.
He was born on November 4, 1983 to Steve and Kay (nee: Washebek) Rindahl in Racine. James was a graduate of J. I. Case High School. He was employed by several companies in Racine as a mechanic. James was an avid Packer fan and loved to have fun with friends and family.
James will be missed by his father, Steve Rindahl; brother, Mark (Kelly) Rindahl; sister, Sandra Rindahl; nieces and nephews, Brandon, Ally, Austin and Dani; grandmothers, Doris Rindahl and Barbara Washebek. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
James is preceded in death by his mother, Kay on October 2, 2020; grandfathers, Vernon Rindahl and James "Swish" Washebek and aunt, Carolyn Johnson.
Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 7p.m. and on Friday from 1p.m. until time of service.
The family's wish is that no flowers be sent.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU nurses and staff at Ascension All Saints for all their care and compassion for James.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
