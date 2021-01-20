James A. Rindahl

November 4, 1983 - January 17, 2021

RACINE - James A. Rindahl, 37, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Ascension All Saints.

He was born on November 4, 1983 to Steve and Kay (nee: Washebek) Rindahl in Racine. James was a graduate of J. I. Case High School. He was employed by several companies in Racine as a mechanic. James was an avid Packer fan and loved to have fun with friends and family.

James will be missed by his father, Steve Rindahl; brother, Mark (Kelly) Rindahl; sister, Sandra Rindahl; nieces and nephews, Brandon, Ally, Austin and Dani; grandmothers, Doris Rindahl and Barbara Washebek. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

James is preceded in death by his mother, Kay on October 2, 2020; grandfathers, Vernon Rindahl and James "Swish" Washebek and aunt, Carolyn Johnson.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 7p.m. and on Friday from 1p.m. until time of service.

The family's wish is that no flowers be sent.