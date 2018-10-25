James A. Paisley

UNION GROVE—Age 82, of Union Grove passed away Friday, October 19, 2018.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 1:00PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev Delaney Schlake-Kruse officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, Oct 27 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM, at the Funeral Home. Burial, with full Military Honors, will take place at North Cape Cemetery following the service.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
