James A. Paisley

December 6, 1935—October 19, 2018
UNION GROVE—Age 82, of Union Grove passed away Friday, October 19, 2018.
Jim was born December 6, 1935 to Bunson and Alinda (nee Holseth) Paisley in La Crosse, WI. His early life was spent in Mindoro where he attended Mindoro Elementary school and graduated from Mindoro High School. On June 9, 1962 he was united in marriage to Mary A. Pfaff in Burr Oak Lutheran Church, Mindoro, WI. Following their marriage they resided in Union Grove. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and in the Army Reserves until 1964. He was the owner and operator of Paisley’s Lawn Furniture for 23 years. After retiring in 2001, Jim and Mary enjoyed their Florida home for 14 years as “Snowbirds”. Jim was a member of North Cape Lutheran Church, a former member of Union Grove Chamber of Commerce and the one of the original founders of The Penguin Snowmobile Club. Before owning his own business, Jim worked as a mechanic at Kingore’s Standard Station and at the Farmer’s Co-op in Union Grove.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, of 56 years, Mary, children: Tammy Baumann of Raymond and Tim (Melissa) Paisley of Union Grove, grandchildren: Kurtis Baumann, Kyle (Katie Brock) Baumann, Korey Baumann, Laura Paisley and Adam Paisley, and a great-granddaughter Kelsey Baumann. Jim is further survived by his siblings: Jerry Paisley and Linda Kaye (Bob) Achterkirch, in-laws: Dolores Paisley, Bonnie (Tom) Sorenson, Sandy (Gerry) Wilson, Judy Czajkowski, Bob (Suzy) Pfaff and Cheri (Bill) Jackson, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter Teri Paisley, a brother Russell, in-laws Robert and Joyce Pfaff and a brother –in-law Bruce Czajkowski.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 1:00PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev Delaney Schlake-Kruse officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, Oct 27 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM, at the Funeral Home. Burial, with full Military Honors, will take place at North Cape Cemetery following the service.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.