James A. Krucas

James was born on October 21, 1921 in Racine to Louis and Louise (Wieta) Krucas. He attended local school and graduated from Park High School. James served in the U.S. Army from 1943—1945 during the invasion of Normandy on D-Day and he achieved the rank of Captain. He married Carol Hansen on July 20, 1946 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine. James was a hard and dedicated worker, he worked for 50 years at Metal World, starting as a laborer on the floor to retiring as vice-president of the company. He was a lifelong Catholic and a member of the, VFW, American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, traveling and played a mean game of cards, especially bridge.