James A. "Jim" Levandoski

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The service may be viewed by going to Jim’s page on www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Livestream.