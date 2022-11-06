James A. Jarapko

July 18, 1941—Nov. 3, 2022
RACINE — James Alonzo Jarapko, age 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born in Racine, July 18, 1941, the 2nd of five children of the late Alonzo and Sophie (nee: Urbush) Jarapko.
Jim graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1960” and proudly served in the U.S. Army. On May 2, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Barbara J. Bohn. Jim was appointed by the City of Racine as a firefighter on February 1, 1963, and retired in 1996 as Captain of the Fire Prevention Bureau. Jim was a sports enthusiast. He played football for many years, starting in grade school at Holy Name, continuing to play at St. Catherine’s High School and then at Southern Mississippi. He ended his playing career with the Racine Raiders. For many years Jim played City League Softball both 12 and 16 inch, Jim was also a member of golf and bowling leagues. He was known as the “Girl Scout Dad” for many of his daughters’ Girl Scout Troops. He volunteered in the Dialysis Unit at St. Luke’s Hospital and with Meals on Wheels. Jim served on the Racine Raider’s Board of Directors and was a member of the Alumni Assn. Jim was a member of Eagles Aerie 281. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the “Hardy Boys Breakfast Club” comprised of retired firefighters. Above all Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife: Barbara; daughters: Jennifer Holden, Jill Jarapko, Rebecca (Cory) Gonzalez; grandchildren: David Holden, Sophie (Steve) Rairie, James Getman, Emily Getman; great-grandchildren: Kylee Holden, Lillian and Alonzo Rairie; siblings, Patricia (Ray) Lehner, Judith (Don) Rogalsky, Frank Jarapko (Mary Lou Behm), Susan Jarapko (Randy Schroeder); in-laws: Kathleen (John) Waltenberger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Daniel Getman and Richard Holden.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 11 a.m. followed by entombment at the cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday 10-11 a.m. Memorials to the Carre—Hogle Memorial Scholarship or the Racine Fire Bells, P.O Box 081042, Racine, WI 53408-1042 have been suggested.