James A. Jarapko

Jim graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1960” and proudly served in the U.S. Army. On May 2, 1964, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Barbara J. Bohn. Jim was appointed by the City of Racine as a firefighter on February 1, 1963, and retired in 1996 as Captain of the Fire Prevention Bureau. Jim was a sports enthusiast. He played football for many years, starting in grade school at Holy Name, continuing to play at St. Catherine’s High School and then at Southern Mississippi. He ended his playing career with the Racine Raiders. For many years Jim played City League Softball both 12 and 16 inch, Jim was also a member of golf and bowling leagues. He was known as the “Girl Scout Dad” for many of his daughters’ Girl Scout Troops. He volunteered in the Dialysis Unit at St. Luke’s Hospital and with Meals on Wheels. Jim served on the Racine Raider’s Board of Directors and was a member of the Alumni Assn. Jim was a member of Eagles Aerie 281. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the “Hardy Boys Breakfast Club” comprised of retired firefighters. Above all Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.