 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James A. Harvey Sr.
0 comments

James A. Harvey Sr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE—James A. Harvey Sr., 44, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Due to the health of his mother and sister, the FUNERAL FOR SATURDAY AND VISITATION ON FRIDAY NIGHT HAVE BEEN CANCELED. They have tentatively been rescheduled for a visitation in the funeral home on Saturday, November 14th, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News