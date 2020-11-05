RACINE—James A. Harvey Sr., 44, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Due to the health of his mother and sister, the FUNERAL FOR SATURDAY AND VISITATION ON FRIDAY NIGHT HAVE BEEN CANCELED. They have tentatively been rescheduled for a visitation in the funeral home on Saturday, November 14th, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.