James A. Harvey Sr.
James A. Harvey Sr.

RACINE – James A. Harvey Sr., 44, passed away, unexpectedly, at his residence on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday, November 6th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, his Homegoing Service will be private.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

