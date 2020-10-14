November 22, 1963—October 10. 2020

STURTEVANT—James A. Beighton, age 56, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday October 10. 2020 at his residence.

James was born in Racine on November 22, 1963, son of the late Darwin and Carol (nee: Troen) Beighton.

James attended Concordia Lutheran Grade School and Lutheran High School. He was employed with Racine Unified for over twenty-five years. An avid pool player, Jim loved competing in his different leagues and won several state championships. An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoyed deer hunting, snowmobiling and his time spent up north with his family.

Jim will be dearly missed by his son, James; sisters, Sandra (Jim) Forsythe, Sharon (Ronald) Batten; his former wife and friend, Jennifer Goodare; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his nephew, Shawn Bolles.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12:00 noon. To view funeral online, go to Jim’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, go to services/visitation and select LIVESTREAM.

