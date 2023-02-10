NEWCASTLE, WY—James A. Anspaugh of Newcastle, WY entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on February 5, 2023. Born to George A. and Ruth L. Anspaugh.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn; son, James (Sarah) Anspaugh; daughters: Karen (Ken) Werner, Susan (Brian) Totsch; son-in-law, Carlos Stacy; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his brother, Thomas Anspaugh; sister, Mary Lou Petersen and sister-in-law, Jan Anspaugh. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Anspaugh; sister-in-law, Nancy Anspaugh andhis beloved daughter, Kathleen Stacy.