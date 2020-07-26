Jake Lewis JR aka "Fish Man" and "J.R."

Born August 14, 1941 to the late Katie Mae and Jake Lewis Sr. Departed from this life on Earth and entered into Glory on July 19, 2020.

He leaves to cherish in his memory 8 beautiful children whom he adored and who loved and cared for him in their own unique way. Daughters: Michelle Phillips, Morona, Delnita, Carolyn and Maryon Lewis; sons: Anthony Greene, Jay and Jason Lewis; his 7 highly-favored grandchildren; His brother: Herbert Raftie and sisters: Mary Thompson-Adams, Rosie (Elroy) Beverly and Odessa (Jim) McKnight; many nieces, nephews and acquaintances.