JaDarius M. Shannon-Patterson

January 16, 2001 – January 31, 2020

Racine – JaDarius Michael Shannon-Patterson, age 19, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room of Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, January 31, 2020 as the result of a heart attack – caused by an undetected congenital heart defect.

JaDarius was born in Racine on January 16, 2001 to Luther Patterson, Jr. and Lakeesha Shannon. A graduate of William Horlick High School, he was a self-proclaimed professional roller skater and master of video games. Above all, JaDarius was all about his family.