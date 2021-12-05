 Skip to main content
Jacquline Carothers

Jacquline Carothers

RACINE—Jacquline Carothers, age 58, of Racine passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Precious mother of Dessie Morris and Alicia Morris; further survived by her grandchildren and many other loving relatives and friends.

Her Homegoing Service will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Jacquline’s complete obituary will be made available on the funeral home website on Tuesday.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

