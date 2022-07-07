Oct. 8, 1951—July 3, 2022

RACINE—Jacqueline S. Hansen, 70, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in her home.

Jackie was born in Racine on October 8, 1951, to the late Percy and Bertha (nee: Hoffman) Kirchoff.

She was a 1969 graduate of J. I. Case High School. Jackie attended UW- Parkside, Carthage College and graduated from the Milwaukee Business Training Institute. She was employed as a billing specialist with Kurten Medical Group and a project manager with Roeschen Pharmacy until her retirement in 2011.

On June 30, 1973, Jackie married Dennis R. Hansen at First Baptist Church of Racine.

Jackie enjoyed cooking, crafting, dancing, and flower gardening. She was an active member of Grace Church and spent countless hours volunteering at the church and Racine Christian School.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 49 years Dennis; her daughter Lynne (Joseph) Ticer; her grandchildren Taylor Hansen, Hannah Hansen, Eric Hansen and Joseph Ticer; her siblings Joyce Rightler, Janet Gerco, and Larry Kirchoff.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by a granddaughter Alexandra Hansen and a sister Judith Wieland.

A visitation for Jacqueline will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Church, 3626 HWY 31 Racine. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Memorials to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or HALO, Inc. 2000 DeKoven Ave, Unit 1, Racine, WI 53403 are suggested.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000