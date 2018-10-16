Jacqueline R. Lojeski
(Nee: Schultz)August 26, 1937—October 12, 2018
RACINE – Jacqueline R. Lojeski, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 12, 2018, with her family at her side.
Jackie was born on August 26, 1937, and lived all her life in Racine, except for a short but fun time spent in Bethel, WI, as a teen. She was employed by J.I. Case Co. and InSinkErator, retiring in 1999. She continued working part-time into her seventies.
Jackie loved dancing, singing, and doing ceramics. She participated in numerous “Living Christmas Tree” productions at Racine Assembly of God. Above all, Jackie loved her family tremendously and cherished the time she was able to spend with all of them.
Jackie is survived by her children, Mark (Heather) Lojeski, Christina (Franklin) Tisdale, Cara Lojeski; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and Cara’s two dear cats.
Jackie is preceded in death by her beloved son, Gerald R. Lojeski, Jr.; ex-husband, Gerald R. Lojeski, Sr.; beloved brother, Charles Schultz; sister, Phyllis Van Hara; brother, John McIntosh; and parents, Charles Schultz and Evelyn McIntosh.
A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018, 9:00am, at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue. Burial will follow.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
