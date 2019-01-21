December 16, 1936—January 18, 2019
JANESVILLE—Jacqueline Mae T. McDermit, 82, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
Born in Waukegan, Illinois on December 16, 1936, she was the daughter of Aubrey and Florence (nee Miller) Turner. She spent her early life in Waukegan, where she graduated from Waukegan High School.
On December 27, 1958 she was united in marriage to James A. McDermit. In 1969 they made their home in Brighton, Wisconsin. James preceded her in death on June 29, 2003. She moved to Burlington in 2007. Jackie was a homemaker, 4-H leader, former member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a Ladies auxiliary. She belonged to the Swimming Babes of Burlington, and was a philanthropist for various charities, particularly The Smile Train. She loved to read her Bible, enjoyed nature, and dearly loved her family farm in Brighton. She loved to cook and bake. Jackie was a devoted wife and dedicated mother to eight children and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She had an unshakeable faith in Jesus Christ and treasured her Bible, which she read daily, and often encouraged others to follow Christ. Jackie was an exceptionally strong woman and conquered many hardships in her life. Above all, she had the ability to forgive and love. She passed away peacefully, surrounded with love, prayers and song.
Jackie is survived by her children, Regina (John) Martin, Gabrielle (John) Hartman, Kathryn (Andrew) Wilson, Anne McDermit, Michael McDermit, Matthew McDermit, Maria McDermit and Paul (Denise) McDermit; sixteen grandchildren and one great grandchild with two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Eric and sister Myrna and infant sister Barbara.
The family would like to thank her oncologist, Dr. Haider, the doctors, staff and hospice at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, along with the loving staff of Delavan Health Services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Delavan Health Services in Delavan.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jackie will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before the service from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM at the CHURCH.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
