Jacqueline M. Koleske
May 16, 1955 – March 7, 2020
Racine – Jacqueline “Jackie” Mary (nee: Pike) Koleske, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 while visiting family in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Jackie was born in Racine on May 16, 1955 to the late Howard & Doris Pike. A 1973 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, she went on to earn a computer science degree from Gateway Technical College. Jackie worked many years in Information Technology for Jockey International until taking a job with Uline, where she was a current AS400 IT Developer, and was planning her well-deserved retirement this coming May 1, 2020.
Jackie was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She enjoyed solving puzzles with her all-time best friend, Cynthia “Cindy” (nee: Hall) Peterson. Above all, Jackie loved hanging out with her daughter, Britney; son, Adam; and her canine family, Gracie & Chloe.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are her daughter, Britney Koleske; son, Adam Koleske; other relatives, co-workers & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. Jackie was greeted in Heaven by her mom, Doris (nee: Trakel) Pike; dad, Howard Pike; and step-mom, Muriel “Mickey” (nee: Betz) Pike.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Lucy Catholic Church in Racine … once it is safe for our family & friends to gather to celebrate Jackie’s life. Please continue to look in future editions of the newspaper and /or visit the funeral home website for a confirmed memorial service date and time. In honor of Jackie being a breast cancer warrior & survivor, memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Wisconsin have been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.