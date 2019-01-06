RACINE—Jacqueline “Jackie” L. Powell, 53, completed her earthly journey, at Ascension-All Saints, on Friday, January 4, 2018.
Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, January 11th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Smith officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
