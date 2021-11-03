Jacqueline 'Jacki' M. Kohel (nee: Chapman)

October 28, 1961—October 28, 2021

RACINE—With her family by her side, Jacqueline M. “Jacki” Kohel passed away at her home on her 60th birthday, Thursday October 28, 2021, Jacqueline was born in Memphis, TN on October 28, 1961, daughter of Jeron and Joanne (nee Billington) Chapman Sr.

Jacki graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1979”. On August 18, 1984, Jacki was united in marriage to Lawrence J. Kohel at St. Rose Catholic Church. She was employed with Beere precision Products for twenty-nine years until their closing in 2019. In her spare time, Jacki enjoyed her time up north in Door County relaxing at the cabin, fishing and socializing.

Jacki will be dearly missed by her husband of thirty-seven years, Larry; mother, Joanne Chapman; sister, Jennifer (Skip) Maletta; brother, Jeron (Kelly) Chapman Jr.; in-laws, Mike (Maryann) Kohel, Steve Kohel, Donna Kohel (Tom Radtke); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jacki was preceded in death by her father, Jeron Chapman; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester and Jeanette Kohel.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday November 5, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a service celebrating Jacki’s life to start at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.