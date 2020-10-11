Jacqueline “Jaci” Michelle Brye

March 28, 1962 – October 4, 2020

WYLIE, TX (formerly of Racine)—Ms. Jacqueline Michelle “Jaci” Brye, age 58, of Wylie, TX received her wings Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Dallas, TX after a courageous battle with sarcoidosis. Jaci was born March 28, 1962 in Racine, WI to Denory and Minnie (nee: Goines) Brye. She graduated from The Prairie School in Racine, WI, class of 1980 and received an Associate’s Degree in Marketing from Patricia Stevens Career College and Finishing School in Milwaukee, WI. Jaci started her professional career at the Boston Store in Racine as a cosmetics clinician. She changed careers and began working in the Traffic and Distribution Department with Underwriter’s Laboratories in Northbrook, IL. Jaci relocated to Dallas, TX in 1991 and began working at State Farm Insurance Company as a Claims Processor. She later joined United Health Care as a Customer Service Representative where she worked until she transitioned.

Jaci was an avid reader and loved to travel. She was also known for finding the best deals and teaching others couponing techniques. Jaci enjoyed event planning and her true passion was her family. She was the glue that held her huge family together and was often referred to as the spiritual leader of her family. In her final days Jaci was thinking of how she could help others even as her illness progressed.