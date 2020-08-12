You have permission to edit this article.
Jacqueline J. 'Jacki' Davis (nee: Ellefson)
Jacqueline J. 'Jacki' Davis (nee: Ellefson)

Jacqueline J. "Jacki" Davis (nee: Ellefson)

Jacqueline J. “Jacki” Davis (nee: Ellefson), 58, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Monday, August 10, 2020.

In following with Jacki’s wishes a private service will be held.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

