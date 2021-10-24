 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jacqueline Getzin
0 Comments

Jacqueline Getzin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 2, 1938 – Oct. 18, 2021

Jacqueline Getzin, formerly McDonough (nee: Jolly) passed away at her home as the result of sudden cardiac arrest on October 18, 2021.

Jackie was born on August 2, 1938, in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marjorie (Farmer) Jolly; children: Thomas McDonough Jr. (infant), and John McDonough; and her late husband, Gerald “Jerry” Getzin.

Jackie is survived by her children: Timothy McDonough, Marjorie Fredrickson, Patrick McDonough, Morgan (Tracy) McDonough, and Kathleen McDonough (John) Mundo; former daughter-in-law, Teri McDonough; and son-in-law, Steve Fredrickson; as well as ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a cause that means something to you. Better yet, next time you’re at a restaurant, be extra nice to your waitress and give her a good tip. You may not appreciate or think about it, but each one of them is a unique, special and loved person, who is working hard for their family, just like our mom. Please see the funeral home’s website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 34: End of the year financial to do list

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News