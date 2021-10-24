Aug. 2, 1938 – Oct. 18, 2021
Jacqueline Getzin, formerly McDonough (nee: Jolly) passed away at her home as the result of sudden cardiac arrest on October 18, 2021.
Jackie was born on August 2, 1938, in Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marjorie (Farmer) Jolly; children: Thomas McDonough Jr. (infant), and John McDonough; and her late husband, Gerald “Jerry” Getzin.
Jackie is survived by her children: Timothy McDonough, Marjorie Fredrickson, Patrick McDonough, Morgan (Tracy) McDonough, and Kathleen McDonough (John) Mundo; former daughter-in-law, Teri McDonough; and son-in-law, Steve Fredrickson; as well as ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a cause that means something to you. Better yet, next time you’re at a restaurant, be extra nice to your waitress and give her a good tip. You may not appreciate or think about it, but each one of them is a unique, special and loved person, who is working hard for their family, just like our mom. Please see the funeral home’s website for the full obituary.
