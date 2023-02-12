October 4, 1958—February 8, 2023
RACINE—Jacqueline Gail (nee: Williams) Fason, 64, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove.
A celebration of Gail’s life and homegoing will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State Street, with Rev. Keith T. Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000