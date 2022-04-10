March 31, 1946 – April 7, 2022 KANSASVILLE — Jacqueline E. Stratton, age 76, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2022. She was born on March 31, 1946, to parents Edward and Marion (nee: Angell) Dittmer. On March 3, 1966, she married the love of her life, Robert Stratton. Jacqueline was an amazing quilter and avid reader. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and Grammy and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert; children: Trecia (Brian) Hewitt and Trevor (Jennifer) Stratton; grandchildren: Drake (Austin) and Chase (Lindsey) Christenson, Keegan (Alexis) Stratton, Rielly Grace (Charlie) Benton; siblings: Marrianne Nichols, Eddie (Carolyn) Dittmer, Carol (Danny) Gums, and Chris (Lourdes) Dittmer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents and dear sweet sister, Chris Seyl. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com. Miller-Reesman Funeral Home 620 15th Ave. Union Grove, WI 53182