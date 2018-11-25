Jacqueline Ann Shepler "Jackie"

July 18, 1935 – November 12, 2018
TUCKER, GA (formerly of Racine) – Jacqueline Ann (nee: Husby) Shepler, age 83, passed away peacefully in Greenville, GA on Monday, November 12, 2018.
Jackie was born in Menomonie, WI on July 18, 1935 to the late Clarence W. and Ellen E. (nee: Stoll) Husby. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1953 and went on to attend UW-Stout. On January 8, 1955 in St. Joseph Catholic Church – Menomonie, she was united in marriage with the love of her life and best-friend, William H. Shepler. Shortly after, they moved to Racine.
Extremely devoted and active in her Catholic faith, Jackie and Bill were members of St. Lucy Catholic Church since 1961 – serving in many different capacities (St. Lucy School secretary from 1980-1998, St. Lucy Parish Office Assistant from 1998 until 2011, St. Lucy School Board secretary, St. Lucy Home & School Assn. treasurer, and longtime tireless Festival volunteer….just to name a few). Among her interests, Jackie enjoyed reading, bowling, gardening, fishing with Bill, playing cards, and watching her grandchildren in their various activities. As dedicated as she was to her church, Jackie was even more loyal and committed to her family as a loving wife, mother & grandmother.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 64 years, Bill of Tucker, GA; their children: Steven (Cindy) Shepler of Racine; Jeffrey (Teresa) Shepler of Vadnais Heights, MN; Scott (Elizabeth) Shepler of Mineral Point, WI; Carolyn (Michael) Schwartz of Tucker, GA and Mark (Laura) Shepler of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren: Michelle (Joe) Orth, Nichole (John) McCure, Michael (Emily) Shepler, Alex (Carolyn) Shepler, Samantha (husband, Mark Schorn) Shepler, Christian and Joshua Shepler, Megan (Caleb) Shelley, Craig Schwartz, Olivia, Ian and Aidan Shepler; great-grandchildren: Holly, Brandon, Ethan & Kristen Orth; Aaron, Evan, Brynn & Macy McCure; brothers: Thomas (Ompon) Husby and Paul (Nancy) Husby; sisters: Linda (Geoff) Kuhn and Susan (Brian) Richards; sister-in-law, Jacky Bailey; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family & friends.
In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne Cathern Shepler; infant twin brother, Joseph Husby; brothers, Gerald and Robert Husby; sister-in-law, Rita (John) Cooper; brother-in-law, Frank Bailey; and by Bill’s parents, Leo K. and Helen Margaret (nee: Misura) Shepler.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00 am in Saint Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in Saint Lucy Church on Saturday from 9:30 –11:00 am. Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.
