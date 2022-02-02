Jacob R. Spiegelhoff

January 6, 1994—January 27, 2022

RACINE—Jacob Randal Spiegelhoff, 28, passed away on January 27, 2022. Jacob was born in Burlington, WI on January 6, 1994, to Randal and Cynthia Spiegelhoff. He was Burlington’s 1994 first baby of the new year. He attended school in Racine and graduated from Walden III High School in 2012.

Jacob had a great love for the arts, especially music and film. He was a very talented musician and writer. He was a member of a number of bands throughout his high school years, one of which had the privilege of performing at Summerfest. Jacob was a kind, loyal friend to many.

Jacob was employed as the retail manager of an O&H Bakery location. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ray Nelson and his grandmother, Suzanne Evans.

He is survived by his mother, Cynthia, his father, Randal and his two brothers: Jared, and Matthew. He is also survived by his grandmother, Alice Nelson and his grandparents: William, and Dolly Spiegelhoff in addition to many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Sturino Funeral Home, from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Service will follow, officiated by Pastor Mark Doidge. Face masks will be required at the visitation and service. Private interment will be held at a later date.

Please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in Jacob’s name.

