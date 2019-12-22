Jacob Leroy Cassens
0 comments

Jacob Leroy Cassens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

December 2, 1976 – December 16, 2019

BURLINTON, WI – Jacob Leroy Cassens was born December 2, 1976 in Burlington, WI. Jacob passed December 16th in Belvedere, Illinois.

He leaves behind his parents, Susan and Gale Cassens. His brother, Jason Cassens and wife Geneveive Cassens. He leaves his two children: Tristen Jacob Cassens and Alissa Jo Cassens and her husband Benjamin Hansen.

Not only will he be missed by his blood family, but he leaves behind so many other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Forever dancing in our hearts. NFA Jacob Leroy, NFA.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacob Cassens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News