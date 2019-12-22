December 2, 1976 – December 16, 2019

BURLINTON, WI – Jacob Leroy Cassens was born December 2, 1976 in Burlington, WI. Jacob passed December 16th in Belvedere, Illinois.

He leaves behind his parents, Susan and Gale Cassens. His brother, Jason Cassens and wife Geneveive Cassens. He leaves his two children: Tristen Jacob Cassens and Alissa Jo Cassens and her husband Benjamin Hansen.

Not only will he be missed by his blood family, but he leaves behind so many other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Forever dancing in our hearts. NFA Jacob Leroy, NFA.

