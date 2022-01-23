Jacob "Keith" Barnes was called home on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Born on March 29, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI, Keith served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from Nordberg Mfg. in Milwaukee after 42 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 29 from 11:30 - 1:00, with service to follow, at Raymond Christian Fellowship 8638 Hwy K in Franksville, WI. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the DAV or The King's Engineering Fellowship. Please see full obituary on the Heritage Funeral Home website.