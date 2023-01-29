Nov. 5, 1998—Jan. 23, 2023

Jacob J. Peterson, age 24, passed away at his residence, unexpectedly Monday, January 23, 2023. He was born in Racine, November 5, 1998, son of Michael and Lori (Nee: Bodnar) Peterson.

Jacob was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 2017”. He was employed with various construction companies. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and snowboarding.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his parents: Mike and Lori; brother, Robert; sister, Samantha; grandparents: Paula Bodnar, Frank (Cindy) Bodnar, and Lori Peterson; aunts and uncles: Frank (Corina) Bodnar, Ryan (Maggie) Halsey, Jennifer (John) Loizzo, Kristin (Greg) Gaura; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Peterson.

Funeral services celebrating Jacob’s life will be held at the funeral home, 12:00 PM, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Tuesday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

