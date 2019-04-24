Try 3 months for $3
Groendycke

August 15, 1931—April 17, 2019

RACINE—Jaclyn Mary Groendycke, “Jackie”, age 87, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, WI.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 25, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue with Rev. Richard O’Leary OSA officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Rita’s Catholic Church.

