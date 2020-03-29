Jacklyn Frick

May 13, 1987—March 21, 2020
RACINE—Jacklyn Marie Frick, age 32, passed away suddenly from a brain aneurysm on March 21, 2020, at Ascension Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee. She was born in Racine on May 13, 1987, the daughter of David and Mary (nee Van Swol) Frick.
Jackie was a 2005 graduate of Case High School. She was employed at Serendipity Preschool and Child Care Center as a daycare teacher. She was an active member of Hope City Church.
Jackie loved the Lord, and had a huge heart for helping people. She also cherished her dog, Cocoa. She enjoyed staying active, training and running for many 5ks and longer races, including a marathon. She was an enthusiastic champion of the annual MS Walk. Her engaging smile, delightful sense of humor and legendary stories entertained all her friends and family.
Jackie will be dearly missed by her parents; sister, Jennifer Frick of Aurora, CO; grandmother, Marie (Lajeunesse) Van Swol of Manitowoc, WI; her best friend, Melissa Hoffman; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents Dorothy and John “Jack” Van Swol and Richard Frick.
Private services will be held at Hope City Church, with Pastor Tylre Butler officiating. Plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced later. Memorials may be sent to the family.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” II Timothy 4:7
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
