August 24, 1970—December 6, 2018
RACINE—Jackie Herrington, 48, was called home by her loving savior on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Froedtert Hospital.
She was born on August 24,1970, the daughter of Prentiss James and Myrtle Lee (nee: Braxton) Johnson.
She was a 1989 graduate of J.I. Case High School and employed by Lincoln Village Convalescent Center until her illness forced her to retire. Jackie was a member of New Omega Baptist Church.
On November 4,1996 she was united in marriage to Michael Herrington Sr. and their union was blessed with four children. Jackie enjoyed her music, playing cards, dancing, spending time with her grandkids and family and just living life to the fullest.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories: husband Michael Herrington Sr. ;children: Michael Jr. Martice, Miesha, and Marsean Herrington all of Racine. Brother Timothy Johnson, of Milwaukee; 2 sisters, Valory Johnson, of Racine and Virginia (Walter) Inman-Johnson of West Paris, Me. Mother-in law Evelyn Driver, sister-in law Monika Driver, brother- in- law Fredrick Herrington, 13 grandkids, 10 nieces and nephews, host of family and special family member Tasha Herrington-Dodd.
Service will be held at New Omega Baptist Church 5731 Northwestern on Fri Dec.14. Visitation 10-11. Service will begin at 11.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
