April 9, 1955—November 11, 2018
RACINE – Jackie Blackburn, 63, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Sunday, November 11, 2018.
She was born in Beloit on April 9, 1955, daughter of the late Frank and Julia (nee: Andrews) Gaston. She was a Racine resident for most of her life. Jackie loved her family in Alabama and Racine. Years she traveled throughout her life. Jackie meet husband JC in 1990 with proceeding his death in 1994. Jackie loved cooking and barbecuing with her family. Jackie enjoyed listening to the Blues and dancing. Her favorite song was “My Last Two Dollars.” Jackie enjoyed fishing as well.
She is survived by her daughter, Antonia Andrews; grandchildren Kayon Hicks and Zykira Hamilton; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Julia Andrews, JoAnn Andrews, Joyce (Arthur) McGee, Phynell (John) Branch; brother Jerry Andrews; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was also preceded by her mother Julia Blannon, Aunt Bessie Andrews, and Sister Billie Jean Connor. Special thanks to Ridgewood Staff on 2-West. Special thanks to her Brother-in-Law Mr. John (Phynell) Branch for their help in her Transition.
Memorial services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Public visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
