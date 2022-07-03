RACINE—Jack Stegman, 92, went to live in his heavenly home on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Jack met the love of his life, Beverly Joyce Toms on January 10, 1951. He married her on July 18, 1951, so they could be together while he served in the U.S. Navy from February 1951 until September 1953.

Following his discharge, Jack entered a sheet metal apprenticeship program. Upon completion, he worked for several sheet metal shops. In 1973, he incorporated and worked in his own business, Stegman Heating & Air Conditioning, until he retired in 2007.

God blessed him with six children, who love the LORD. All his life Jack made his family a priority and took well care of them. The six children God blessed him with are Rick (Mary) Stegman, Cherie (Phil) Weir, Sharon (Chuck) Van Koningsveld, Tim (Kenda) Stegman, Karen (Tom) Bourgeois, and Mark (Danielle) Stegman. His children blessed him with 19 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Edna Stegman; brother, Lawrence (Loraine) Stegman; sister, Gloria (Dowie) Kuiper; and his sweet great-granddaughter; Eliza Joy Beth.

As a special tribute to her husband, Beverly shared that Jack loved the LORD and tried to tell others about Him. Jack would often tell her he was ready to go to his eternal home and didn’t understand why God was keeping him here longer. She would say to him it was because God loved her and wanted her to live with him a little longer.

Jack’s funeral service will be held at Calvary Memorial Church on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and will continue at church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Following services Jack will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested that friends may make memorials to the Missions’ Fund of Calvary Memorial Church.

