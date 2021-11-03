Jack R. 'Butch' Nelson

May 21, 1947—October 28, 2021

RACINE—Jack Richard “Butch” Nelson, 74, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Wisconsin Veterans Home.

He was born on May 21, 1947, to Richard and Lois (nee Bell) Nelson. Butch was a graduate of Union Grove High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968, with a rank of Specialist 4. Butch was united in marriage to Roseann Beres on September 28, 1979.

He was a member of the VFW Post 1391, and a former member of the Moose Lodge and the Telephone Pioneers. He was employed with Ameritech/Wisconsin Bell, now AT&T, for 38 years. Butch enjoyed fishing, camping and more fishing! He greatly enjoyed being a part of the Honor Flight in November of 2018.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Roseann; children: Karl (Jackie) Nelson, Hollie (John) Stanke, Karyn (Eric) Metz; grandchildren, Kiki (David) King, Emily Nelson, Myah and McKenzie Metz; sisters: Kathie Eggert, Nancy (Dale) Millar, Jeanne (Dave) Williamson; brother, Kevin (Linda) Nelson; brother-in-law, Donald (Karen) Beres; sister-in-law, Jean Beres.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws: Ray Eggert, Thomas Beres, Richard and Jean Beres.